Are families changing holiday plans due to COVID-19?

It’s the week of Christmas ands many people are out shopping for their holiday gifts.

But are some families changing plans as a result of COVID-19?

People were busy shopping in Erie on Tuesday night, hoping for a joyful Christmas this year.

But with COVID-19 still here, families said they have been taking their own safety measures to continue with their holiday plans this year.

“Honestly COVID has not really affected us that much. Again I got the vaccine so we are usually not out and about and that’s okay,” said Kristina Cesnick, Erie Resident.

“I’m vaccinated so it’s not really much of a problem for me because even if we travel you have to show your vaccinated card now a days. So it’s like no problem” said Nik Diluzio, Shopping for Holidays.

Even though some say that COVID-19 hasn’t really affected their holiday plans this year, others said that it still doesn’t feel the same.

“We just don’t see a lot of people and I miss that. We used to enjoy traveling and going to go see family. It’s just not the same,” said Carol Ames, Shopping For Holidays.

The World Health Organization released a warning on Tuesday for families to keep in mind to rethink gathering this year for Christmas due to COVID-19.

Others were already taking it upon themselves to social distance but find a way to continue to give the joy of Christmas.

“I know my aunt. All we do is since COVID happened we just exchange gifts real quick and hand them off at the door step,” said Robert Sherman, Erie Resident.

Whether or not families are gathering this year or have changed their holiday plans, one thing they really all have in common is to use safety measures against COVID-19.