Area churches await updates on full capacity for in-person services

FILE – In this April 8, 2010 file photo a cross sits on top of a church in Berlin, Germany. A highly anticipated report commissioned by the Cologne archdiocese on church officials’ handling of past cases of sexual abuse by clergy is set to be released. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber, File)

Churches have yet to receive any new updates on when they can allow for full capacity for in-person services.

Many churches in the area are wanting to resume normal in-person service and to worship under one roof again.

Accommodations have been made due to the pandemic such as roping off certain seats to hold a specific number of people allowed at one service.

For the First Alliance Church in Millcreek, this is something that they have been hoping for.

“Biblically we think it is important to be able to worship together as a congregation so that is our goal for the oncoming months and hopefully not longer than a few months and to continue to see the capacity increase,” said Michael Lawson, Executive Director at First Alliance Church.

The church hopes that hopefully soon there will be an ease of restriction for capacity.