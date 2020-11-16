An area epidemiologist believes that Erie County is entering a third wave of the Coronavirus.

Emily Shears of UPMC Hamot said that the current surge of COVID-19 cases has surpassed more daily cases than ever before in the area.

Dr. Shears added that even with the virus weakening, it is still high risk to some people.

“COVID is still high risk to those over 65. That population with comorbid conditions are at an increased risk. We’re not seeing the mortality rate of ventilation or critical care needed, but we do see as the community cases increase, we see an increase in hospitalization,” said Dr. Emily Shears, Epidemiologist at UPMC Hamot.

As for a vaccine, it is predicted about 20 million will be produced by the end of the year. However, it has not yet been approved.

The order of who will receive the first round of doses is still unknown.