Area school districts to receive combined $700,000 in health and safety grants caused by pandemic

Area schools will receive state grants to help fund health and public safety concerns caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency awarded COVID-19 Disaster Emergency School Health and Safety grants for the 2020-2021 school year from its allocation of federal CARES Act money.

State Rep. Ryan Bizzarro announced that Millcreek, General McLane and the Erie County Technical School will receive a combined $700,000.

Here’s how the money is broken down: