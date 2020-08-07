Area school districts to receive combined $700,000 in health and safety grants caused by pandemic

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

Area schools will receive state grants to help fund health and public safety concerns caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency awarded COVID-19 Disaster Emergency School Health and Safety grants for the 2020-2021 school year from its allocation of federal CARES Act money.

State Rep. Ryan Bizzarro announced that Millcreek, General McLane and the Erie County Technical School will receive a combined $700,000.

Here’s how the money is broken down:

  • Millcreek Township School District- $378,925 PCCD Grant
  • General McLane School District- $203,535 PCCD Grant
  • Erie County Technical School- $116,101 CTC Equity Grant

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Pennsylvania COVID-19 Map

Source: Pennsylvania Department of Health

Events Calendar