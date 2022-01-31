As COVID-19 cases decline, doctors maximize efforts to protect those who are immunocompromised

COVID-19 cases are declining after a surge sparked concern at the beginning of the year.

Doctors are weighing in on what hospitals are witnessing and a new treatment for immunocompromised individuals.

Cases are declining just as health experts expected following a spike from the holidays.

Doctors are maximizing their efforts to keep cases low and help protect those who are immunocompromised.

COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations have decreased and hit a plateau across the nation.

The spike at the beginning of the year began once holiday gatherings concluded, leading omicron to become the dominant variant to spread with a high transmission rate in many communities.

“The omicron variant came quickly and like we saw in other areas around the globe it is dropping fast after very intense activity,” said Donald Yealy, MD, UPMC Hamot Chief Medical Officer.

Doctors are noting how cases are declining, but hospitalizations are continuing.

“Even though the trends are going in the right way, hospitalizations are still higher than they’ve ever been in the last 19 out of the past 22 months. The good news is that the omicron variant appears to cause less severe symptoms than the delta variant before it,” said Dr. Yealy.

Now UPMC Hamot will be contacting those that are immunocompromised about a new treatment called Evusheld.

“This is actually two monoclonal antibodies that we give before someone is infected before COVID-19. It lasts in their body for many months and is ready to stop the virus. It is given through an intramuscular injection just like a vaccine, and just like a vaccine it protects you from very serious illness,” said Stanley E. Marks, MD, UPMC Hillman Cancer Center Chairman.

The process to sign up for the treatment begins with a phone call from your local hospital.

“It starts with an automated message that says hello this is UPMC calling to share information from your doctor about Evusheld followed by an explanation of what it is,” said Tami Minnier, UPMC Chief Quality and Operational Excellence Officer.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

Doctors are unsure of what the future holds with COVID-19 infections or what life after omicron will look like, but they are certain there is a reason for optimism.