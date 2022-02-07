As COVID cases return to double digits, restrictions remain in place

The daily COVID numbers are in double digits for February 7th, and not in the triple digits we have seen for months.

This leaves some people wondering if it is time to rethink restrictions such as wearing masks.

Healthcare workers however are saying not so fast.

It’s no surprise that the lines for COVID testing sites are largely gone since there are more home tests available and fewer positive test results being reported.

Still Jared Pfadt and his wife wanted to know for sure. They said that conflicting reports still leave a lot of questions.

“Whose numbers do you believe anyway? They come from all different sources giving different numbers so who knows?” said Jared Pfadt, Getting Tested.

The dwelling COVID numbers is certainly seen as good news from the health care community, a community who said that it is still too early to call it a win.

With events like Valentine’s Day and Saint Patrick’s Day still on the horizon, removing restrictions now is still considered too high risk.

“We still recommend masking. We still recommend vaccine, boosters for the eligible individuals because there are still high risk individuals that can still be affected by this even if the numbers are low,” said Emily Shears, Vice President of UPMC Hamot.

The free tests will continue for now as well on Mondays the Bayfront Convention Center and on Thursdays in McKean.