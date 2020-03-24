As of this morning, four cases of COVID-19 reported in Erie County, 645 statewide







Here are the latest on confirmed cases of coronavirus locally and in surrounding areas.

As of this afternoon, Erie County is confirming four cases of COVID-19 in the community.

There are still no cases reported in Crawford or Warren Counties. There are now two cases reported in Chautauqua County, New York.

There are also two confirmed cases in Ashtabula County, Ohio.

Across Pennsylvania there are 645 positive cases of COVID-19. Six people have died. More than 6,500 people have tested negative.

So, until further notice, what should you do?

The best advice is stay calm, stay home, wash your hands often and practice social distancing of at least 6 feet.

