Asbury Woods makes modifications to community programs and events scheduled for December 12th through January 4th

In response to Governor Wolf’s recent mitigation efforts that restrict gatherings indoors and outside, Asbury Woods has made modifications to community programs and events that are scheduled for December 12, 2020 through January 4, 2021.

All community programs will be hosted completely outside utilizing our 205 acres of property.

Attendance will continue to be well under the guidelines set by the PA Department of Health with pre-registration required.

Only one community program could not be entirely outside so we cancelled the Winter Day Camp program. The full list of community programs can be found on our website here: https://registrationdesk.asburywoods.org/programs

Winter Wonderland is held completely outside and on the boardwalk adjacent to the Andrew J. Conner Nature Center.

Staff will be monitoring attendance to ensure under 50 people are hiking on the 1/3 mile boardwalk at a time. Winter Wonderland is free daily from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. through December 31 (except Christmas Eve and Christmas Day).

Donations are accepted on-site, but not required. http://www.asburywoods.org/events/winter-wonderland

The Andrew J. Conner Nature Center will continue to be open weekends from 12:00 – 4:00 p.m. at 50% capacity to follow the guidelines set by the PA Department of Health.