Assisted living facility staff react to potential COVID-19 vaccine mandate

Many residents at local nursing homes have received first and even second doses of the COVID vaccine.

However, staff at some of these facilities have opted out of receiving the vaccine.

We spoke to employees at assisted living facilities about their perspective on receiving vaccines.

There is talk of a vaccine mandate for staff at these kinds of facilities nationally.

Some staff locally said they opted in to better protect the most vulnerable.

“Like many of the people here I want to be part of the solution and not part of the problem and we’re working with a high risk population. So if being vaccinated not only protects me but has increased protection to the high risk people that I’m working with, I definitely want to be part of that,” said May Beth Pfister, Director of Social Services at Pleasant Ridge Manor.

Mary Beth Pfister from Pleasant Ridge Manor said that after losing many residents to COVID-19 last year, she is glad to see many staff members at the nursing home choosing to receive the vaccine.

One staff member from another facility Brevillier Village said that she put hesitation and fear aside and chose to participate in vaccine clinics.

“It’s a personal choice, but I think the fact that so many people have already gone forward and gotten it I think it’s encouraging it really is,” said Maureen Rizzo, Director of Development at Brevillier Village.

The director of the Pennsylvania Assisted Living Association said that facilities across the commonwealth between 35 to 70% of staff are receiving the vaccine.

To get heard immunity and to open up more for visitation in the future, we need more staff to get vaccinated and I think that’s why some of the companies are opting to mandate that they get the vaccine,” said Margie Zelenak, Executive Director of PA Assisted Living Association.

Though local facilities have not mandated staff to get vaccines, some facilities in other areas of Pennsylvania have started to.