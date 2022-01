Test positive for COVID-19? Here’s how long you need to isolate, according to the CDC. (Photo: Getty Images)

At home COVID-19 tests are now free of charge and available for order.

The government held a soft launch of the website where people can order these tests.

Everyone home in the US is eligible to order four at home tests which will be shipped to you in seven to twelve days.

Anyone waiting to place an order can visit covidtests.gov.