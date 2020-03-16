1  of  7
Balancing working from home and family life
Balancing working from home and family life

Precautions from companies and schools due to COVID-19 are causing people to move daily operations to their home.

This is the case for one local family after their companies encouraged employees to take this precaution.

Their son and daughter are also joining them after Governor Wolf declared that schools across the Commonwealth are closing for two weeks.

So far, on their first day of the transition, things are going smooth.

“There’s not a lot of negatives, its all been pretty positive. We understand what’s going on and it’s very serious. We’re fortunate that our employer enables us to be home with our families where it’s safe,” said Douglas Boldt, Senior IT Architect, Erie Insurance.

The family continues to work with the schools and their companies to adjust accordingly to this change.

