Barber National Institute annual art show goes virtual

The Barber National Institute’s art show usually draws a large crowd every year, but this year, things will be a little different.

In years past, hundreds of people would pack the center as they look over numerous pieces of art created by local artists.

This year the event will be moved to an online-only platform. This year’s theme is “Celebrating the Possibilities.”

The art show will take place from June 1st to June 21st online at https://www.barberinstitute.org/events/art-show.

All sales from the artwork benefit the institute and the work they do with local families.