Baseball card collecting increases in popularity during COVID-19 pandemic

Although opening day has come and gone for Major League Baseball, many Americans have had baseball fever for years.

Baseball card collecting is more popular than ever with many stores running out of stock.

Store owners tried to explain the surge, attributing it to an increased interest in hobbies during the pandemic.

“It wasn’t such a spurt of a couple months. People got back into it and they’ve been staying in it. I think COVID probably had a lot to do with bringing people back into the hobby. They get so busy with regular life, they forget about their fun stuff,” said Ryan Frank, Card Shop Owner.

“Learn from your mistakes. Sometimes if you get baseball cards and they’re fake, that’s fine. You can learn from them,” said Allen Kolodzik, Baseball Card Collector.

The FBI said that fraud is also a factor when there’s increased demand and that you should only buy the cards if you enjoy them, not as an investment.