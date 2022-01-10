Bayfront Convention Center holds COVID-19 rapid testing clinic

A new record high in daily COVID-19 cases reported over the weekend is sparking more people to get tested.

On January 10th, one testing clinic at the Bayfront Convention Center brought hundreds of people to get tested.

Here is more on the testing clinic at the Bayfront Convention Center.

More than 900 cases were reported on Sunday January 9th, setting a new single day record.

At the testing clinic, a crowd waited in line to get rapid COVID tests as cases surge throughout the county sparking high demand for testing.

Hundreds of people lined the Bayfront Convention Center waiting to get their COVID-19 rapid test after cases surged in Erie County.

“This is an extremely extraordinary contagious disease. This variant without mask and close spaces after holidays, after people have been together, I think just exploded and I think we are seeing that,” said Erin Mrenak, Interim Director for Erie County Department of Health.

For one Erie resident, he wasn’t surprised to see the line of people.

“Well I wanted to get checked. I don’t wanna with all that’s going on it’s better safe than sorry,” said Doug White, Erie Resident.

With the high number of cases in the county, the health department is focusing on what the community needs which is testing.

“LECOM had been doing these historically on their own with our mobile units, the contract we have with them, but just because of the huge increase so quickly in demand. We’re here to help staff see the events so that people can get through the line quickly,” said Mrenak.

Girard Resident Lynsay Hunter is getting retested in order for her husband to return to work after her whole family tested positive one week ago.

“Especially when you’re pregnant it’s one of the worst just having to sit and do nothing and feel like the world’s falling apart,” said Lynsay Hunter, Girard Resident.

As always, health department officials are advising everyone to get vaccinated and tested if you have any symptoms.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

The next testing clinic will be on Wednesday January 12th at the Bayfront Convention Center from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.