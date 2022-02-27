If you are interested in getting a COVID-19 vaccination, you now have an opportunity on Feb. 28 at the Bayfront Convention Center.

The Erie County Department of Health is holding the rapid antigen testing clinic from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. inside the Bayfront Convention Center.

This clinic is for anyone ages two and older who are looking to be tested for COVID-19.

The testing and waiting will be indoors. No insurance is needed for this clinic.