Beer distributors remain open during COVID-19 shutdown

Beer distributors have made the list of life sustaining businesses, but how much business are they getting?

An employee at one local beer distributor said just a few weeks ago the place was packed with customers thinking beer stores would be closed.

However, since distributors were allowed to stay open, the general manager at Discount Beer says he’s seen a decrease in customers, adding that most customers are choosing to stay home.

He said that though business has been slow, he is happy the store is open.

“With the liquor stores being closed, it’s nice to be there for the community, give the people what they want,” said Jon Michael, General Manager, Discount Beer.

Customers can get the beer they want today on National Beer Day, although many distributors have limited hours, so check in with the store before you shop.