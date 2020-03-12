1  of  3
Beginning Thursday, ACC Tournament to play out remaining games with no fans in attendance

Coronavirus

by: CBS 17 Digital Desk

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – Starting with Thursday’s games, the remainder of the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament will be played without fans, according to a statement issued by the league Wednesday night.

NCAA President Mark Emmert announced earlier on Wednesday that the NCAA Tournament would be played without fans after a recommendation from the NCAA COVID-19 Advisory Panel.

Beginning Thursday, the remaining games will be played with only essential tournament personnel, limited school administrators, student-athletes’ guests, broadcast media, and credentialed media members present, the statement said.

The ACC had said earlier on Wednesday it intended on continuing as planned.

Thursday’s games begin at 12:30 p.m. with Florida State vs. Miami. Duke and North Carolina State are also set for a rubber match after the two split their regular-season meetings.

