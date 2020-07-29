Best Buy joins list of retailers closing their doors for Thanksgiving Day

In a recent statement released on the company’s website, Best Buy has announced that they are joining the list of retailers who will be closing for Thanksgiving Day this year.

In a recent statement released by the company Best Buy has quoted:

To meet our customers’ changing lives this holiday, we’re enhancing the way we fulfill orders, from offering more convenient pickup options at our stores to making sure BestBuy.com orders arrive at the right time. We’re also going to start offering some of the hottest deals of the season earlier than ever, to make it even easier for our customers to check off their gift lists. Bestbuy.com

During the holiday however, customers still have the ability to shop online and through the Best Buy app.

