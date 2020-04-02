Bishop Dwane Brock temporarily suspends services at Victory Christian Center

A local faith leader holds a meeting of the minds.

Bishop Dwane Brock made a decision on Sunday Services after holding a meeting with the church board members, local bishops and leadership from UPMC Hamot.

The Victory Christian Center will temporarily suspended those services for the near future to help in the fight against spreading the COVID-19 virus.

The bishop said they will comply with the statewide Stay at Home Order.

“What we did was we followed the instructions that was laid out by the office of the governor of the state of Pennsylvania. We followed his instructions emphatically. We followed the instruction of Dr. Levine and we did what we were told to do,” said Bishop Dwane Brock, CEO of Victory Christian Center.

Bishop Brock says they will re-evaluate their plans in tow to three weeks after more consultation.