Bishop Persico outlines plan to get the diocese back to public masses

Earlier this past week Bishop Lawrence Persico outlined his plan to get the diocese back to attending public masses.

The bishop did however warn that it will take some time and a bit of patience.

Bishop Persico said that the plan can begin as of now because all 13 counties in the diocese have been approved to enter into the yellow phase.

Starting on Mother’s Day, priests are now able to begin scheduling periods of adoration of the sacrament as well as confessions.

Eventually the diocese will restore public masses, but worshipers will be required to wear masks and maintain the safe distance protocols.

Churches will also have to be sanitized after every service.

“I think it’s better to move slowly, and hopefully the people will cooperate with us,” said Bishop Lawrence Persico, Diocese of Erie.

The bishop also plans to hold a virtual town hall meeting on May 21st to further explain the re-opening plan.