Bishop Persico to host virtual town hall meeting

Bishop Lawrence Persico will host a virtual town hall meeting on COVID-19 tonight at 7 p.m.

Parishioners will be invited to sign up for the event through Zoom and will be able to submit questions by email for the bishop.

The event will be posted on the diocesan website.

The bishop said he knows people are longing to return to mass and especially to receive the Eucharist, but that protocols are complex and that they did not want to begin opening to then have to pull back again.

The bishop also said it is his intention to lift restrictions gradually so that they don’t create dangerous situations for parishioners or priests and so they don’t contribute to a spike in COVID-19 cases.

