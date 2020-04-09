Bishop Persico to use bells on Easter Sunday as a prayer in time of pandemic

Breaking News
Bishop Lawrence Persico will use bells on Easter Sunday to prompt the faithful to pray for an end to the pandemic.

The bells will ring at exactly noon on Easter Sunday across the diocese.

Bishop Persico has already released a “prayer in time of pandemic” hoping congregations across the diocese will join together to ask God for an end to the suffering caused by the virus.

In a news release, the Bishop says the pain of Good Friday eventually leads to Easter.

He is hoping Christians will remember the Easter message of Resurrection and keep in mind this painful chapter will fade as well.

