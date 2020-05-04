Bizzarro votes to expand COVID-19 testing as state heads back to work

Today State Representative Ryan Bizzarro, D-Erie, voted to expand critical COVID-19 testing as Pennsylvania heads into a new phase in its ongoing efforts to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

“This bill will ensure that we have the testing capabilities we need to not only stop the coronavirus, but also jump start Pennsylvania’s economy and get back to work in a safe manner. Without adequate testing on the front lines of this crisis, all of our hard work and sacrifice could be undermined as we move to reopen businesses and get our lives back towards some semblance of normalcy. I was proud to work with my colleagues on both sides of the aisle to not only get this bill passed, but to work collaboratively to make it better,” said Bizzarro.

Specifically, HB 2455 calls for the Wolf administration to develop a wide ranging, comprehensive testing plan.

Once that plan has been approved, the legislation would fund research, development and manufacturing of testing equipment and supplies, contact tracing, and other measures.

The bill further would ensure that healthcare and other essential workers are given testing priority once the plan is activated.

“Today we took a big step forward in our ongoing struggle against the coronavirus. The medical experts all agree that a robust testing system is critical to preventing the spread of this virus and reopening our economy safely. It is my sincere hope that this bill will quickly be enacted into law, and we can get to work moving Pennsylvania forward,” said Bizzarro.