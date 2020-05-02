Bliley Technology gives away free face shields to the public

Locally made face shields were given out to the public for free on Saturday April 2nd.

People had the opportunity to drive up to Bliley Technology which was the local company responsible for the distribution of the face shields.

The giveaway was supposed to start at 10 a.m., however the organizer of the event said that people showed up early to receive the protective gear.

“We had people here by about 8:30 when I first showed up to get things ready. So we did get set up we got people through. Right now I think we’ve had at least 70 or 80 cars come through. We have given out maybe half of the 500 that we were planning on giving away,” said Steve Rosenzweig, Director of Finance for Bliley Technology.

Organizers said that they plan to continue to give out masks until they run out.