Blood donors urged to continue donating amid COVID-19

One crisis hospitals are facing during the COVID-19 pandemic is blood donation shortage.

The Community Blood Bank has its blood mobile set up by the Bel-Air Hotel today.

Organizers say they are setting up at businesses because many of the usual places are closed. Most of their donors come from high schools and colleges, but they are closed down.

Action News caught up with one blood donor who says she doesn’t donate often, but in times like this everyone should be pitching in to help.

“I feel that there is always a shortage of blood, so especially at this time it is very important where the hospitals are all bogged down and need o positive. That is a highly needed blood,” said Becky Moore, blood donor.

The Community Blood Bank mobile is taking extra steps to stay safe, including taking people’s temperatures before they step in.