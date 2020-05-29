Booker T. Washington Center and Quality of Life Center providing free COVID-19 testing

Members of the Erie community are being provided another outlet to get tested for COVID-19.

The Booker T. Washington Center and the Quality of Life Center teamed up with the Erie County Health Department and Allegheny Health Network to provide free testing for those in need.

The test is free and organizers explain that the hope is through this that people in need get the proper testing.

“With the spike in numbers that we’ve seen in the City of Erie, as well as, Erie County we just felt it was important for us to play our part. We service 16503 and the data is showing that 16503 has a very high instance of cases, so we wanted to play our part,” said Shantel Hilliard, executive director, Booker T. Washington Center.

Tomorrow testing will be done at the Martin Luther King Center.