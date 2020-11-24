Booker T. Washington Center increases community COVID-19 testing

The Booker T. Washington Center has increased their community testing as well.

The center’s executive director stated that in the last week all three community testing centers have conducted 600 tests. Of those 600 tests, 10 to 15% have tested positive.

“It’s important that people come out and get tested and make sure that they’re protecting their loved ones as well as themselves,” said Shantel Hillard, Executive Director of the Booker T. Washington Center.

