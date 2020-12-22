Booker T. Washington Center to change free COVID-19 testing due to state issues with supplies

An increase in local COVID cases is causing many people to want to get tested for the virus, but how easy is it to schedule one and where can you get one?

We went over to the Booker T. Washington Center where they have been providing free COVID testing throughout the pandemic, but this may be changing.

Tomorrow, December 22nd, is the last day of free COVID testing at the Washington Center.The staff said that these changes are the result of state issues with supplies.

Since July the Minority Community Investment Coalition has made COVID testing free and available to the entire community.

The director of the Booker T. Washington Center said that at first foot traffic was slow, but things have changed.

“Since the Winter months it has picked up dramatically we went from averaging 40 a test date to now 150 to 200 per test date,” said Shantel Hilliard, Executive Director of the Booker T. Washington Center.

Shantel Hilliard added that they have provided more than 5,000 COVID tests to the community, however Hilliard said the state has had issues with supplies.

The Booker T. Center and other organizations will halt free public testing until further notice.

Tuesday December 22nd will be the last day for testing.

“Nothing that the Booker T. Washington Center or MCIC can do. It is a state issue that they’re trying to resolve and we’re actually trying to resolve to come up with other alternatives as well,” said Hilliard.

One volunteer said that the free COVID testing at the Booker T. Washington Center is quick, easy, and could potentially save lives.

“At the very most your going to wait 20, 30 minutes. They usually have four people on staff there, nurses during the testing. It goes by so fast, it’s so worth it. Twenty minutes to save so many peoples lives,” said Kimberly Hunter, Volunteer at the Booker T. Washington Center.

Kimberly Hunter added that she has received numerous COVID tests at the center. Hunter said that the method has changed and that the nasal swab isn’t as long as people think.

Hunter also said that whether it is at the center or not people should get tested.

“It’s so important for everyone to get tested cause you could walk around and feel perfectly normal and still be a carrier and I just want to say everybody needs to pull together during this time.

Other testing sites include some local Rite Aids and some CVS pharmacies.