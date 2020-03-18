1  of  7
Breaking News
LIVE: Erie Mayor gives COVID-19 update Stock trading halted again as S&P 500 index drops 7% Positive case of COVID-19 confirmed in Erie County President Trump invoking Defense Production Act to help make up for potential medical supply shortages President Trump tweets U.S. and Canada will close Northern U.S. border to non-essential traffic AHN opening four COVID-19 testing sites in Western PA Mercyhurst University gives update on student diagnosed with COVID-19
Live Now
Trump invokes emergency authority; Big 3 automakers closing

Brad Paisley’s free grocery store delivering to the elderly amid COVID-19 outbreak

Coronavirus

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

Brad Paisley (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

TENNESSEE (WJW) — Country star Brad Paisley and his wife, Kimberly, are helping the elderly in their community during the coronavirus outbreak.

The couple earlier this year opened a free grocery store to support needy families in Nashville. Now, Paisley announced that the store will mobilize delivery of a week’s worth of groceries to elderly residents in the area. 

“In light of how time has changed, we have decided to change the way we do things a bit,” he said. “They don’t need to be out. Let’s get through this.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Pennsylvania COVID-19 Map

Source: Pennsylvania Department of Health

Events Calendar