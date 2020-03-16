Breaking: County Executive declares disaster emergency

County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper has declared a disaster emergency in Erie County.

Gyms, hair salons, nail salons, spas, concert venues, golf courses, retail facilities, any non-essential businesses will all be closed.

Restaurants will remain open for drive-thru, take out and delivery options only. Health care facilities, pharmacies and grocery stores will remain open.

The Pennsylvania Turnpike will not accept cash. They will take your plate number and bill you.

Dahlkemper is looking for relief for small businesses as it becomes available.