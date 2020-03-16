1  of  7
Breaking News
Breaking: County Executive declares disaster emergency Trudeau closes Canada border to non-citizens Breaking: All non-essential stores to close for next two weeks Presque Isle Downs and Casino suspending operations at midnight Mercyhurst University moving to remote instruction for the remainder of the semester Erie Home and Garden Expo cancelled Trial term suspended for the week
Live Now
To curb spread of coronavirus, massive shutdowns underway across US
Closings & Delays
There are currently 4 active closings. Click for more details.

Breaking: County Executive declares disaster emergency

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:
breaking news_1557344710719.JPG.jpg

County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper has declared a disaster emergency in Erie County.

Gyms, hair salons, nail salons, spas, concert venues, golf courses, retail facilities, any non-essential businesses will all be closed.

Restaurants will remain open for drive-thru, take out and delivery options only. Health care facilities, pharmacies and grocery stores will remain open.

The Pennsylvania Turnpike will not accept cash. They will take your plate number and bill you.

Dahlkemper is looking for relief for small businesses as it becomes available.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Events Calendar