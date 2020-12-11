Breaking down the new COVID-19 mitigation orders for Pennsylvania businesses

Governor Tom Wolf announced new COVID-19 restrictions beginning at 12:01 on Saturday morning. These restrictions will be in place until January 4th, 2021.

The governor’s holiday announcement caused concern for many small business owners.

Here is a breakdown of the details for this order.

The governor announced the new restrictions in a video as he himself is now in quarantine.

Let’s take a look at what the new restrictions mean for businesses.

Not permitted by the governor’s order, indoor dining at retail food services which includes bars, restaurants, and privately catered events. However, outdoor dining, take out food service and alcohol sales will be permitted.

Indoor gyms and fitness facilities will also be banned for the time being. Outdoor fitness facilities and classes can continue, but all participants must wear a face covering at all times.

When it comes to the entertainment industry including theatres, movie theatres, arcades, casinos and bowling allies, they will all be closed.

All voluntary school activities for grades K through 12 including school clubs, dances and sporting events will be canceled.

College and professional sports however can continue under strict CDC guidelines. Also in person businesses will operate at up to 50% capacity.

“We need to stay safe. Before you leave home ask yourself, do I really need to make this trip? Do I really need to leave? If you do, are you going to do it as safe as possible, wear a mask, keep your distance from others who don’t live in your household?” said Governor Tom Wolf, (D), Pennsylvania.

Governor Wolf said that we all need to work together to slow the spread of the virus and do our part in the community.