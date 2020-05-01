Breaking: Erie County to reopen into phase yellow May 8th

Governor Tom Wolf announced today that Erie County is among 24 counties in Pennsylvania that will move from phase red to phase yellow reopening.

Beginning at 12:01 a.m. Friday, May 8th, the following counties will move into phase yellow:

Bradford, Cameron, Centre, Clarion, Clearfield, Clinton, Crawford, Elk, Erie, Forest, Jefferson, Lawrence, Lycoming, McKean, Mercer, Montour, Northumberland, Potter, Snyder, Sullivan, Tioga, Union, Venango and Warren.

“Over the past two months, Pennsylvanians in every corner of our commonwealth have acted collectively to stop the spread of COVID-19,” Gov. Wolf said. “We have seen our new case numbers stabilize statewide and while we still have areas where outbreaks are occurring, we also have many areas that have few or no new cases.”

According to Governor Wolf, as regions or counties move into the yellow phase, some restrictions on work and social interaction will ease while others, such as closures of schools, gyms, and other indoor recreation centers, hair and nail salons, as well as limitations around large gatherings, remain in place.

On Monday, May 4th, the administration will release guidance for businesses permitted to reopen on May 8th, building on guidelines from April.

Work & Congregate Setting Restrictions

• Telework Must Continue Where Feasible

• Businesses with In-Person Operations Must Follow Business and Building Safety Orders

• Child Care Open Complying with Guidance

• Congregate Care and Prison Restrictions in Place

• Schools Remain Closed for In-Person Instruction

Social Restrictions

• Stay at Home Order Lifted for Aggressive Mitigation

• Large Gatherings of More than 25 Prohibited

• In-Person Retail Allowable, Curbside and Delivery Preferable

• Indoor Recreation, Health and Wellness Facilities and Personal Care Services (such as gyms, spas, hair salons, nail salons and other entities that provide massage therapy), and all Entertainment (such as casinos, theaters) Remain Closed

• Restaurants and Bars Limited to Carry-Out and Delivery Only

“Every human-to-human contact is a chance for the virus to spread, so more contacts mean a higher likelihood of an outbreak,” Wolf said. “If we see an outbreak occur in one of the communities that has been moved to yellow, we will need to take swift action, and revert to the red category until the new case count falls again. So, Pennsylvanians living in a county that has been moved to the yellow category should continue to strongly consider the impact of their actions.”