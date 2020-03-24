Breaking: Mayor Schember signs Declaration of Emergency Disaster

1  of  2
The City of Erie has announced that effective today, March 24, 2020, Mayor Joe Schember signed a Declaration of Emergency Disaster based on the rapidly evolving challenges to protect public health and safety related to the spread of COVID-19.

According to the City of Erie, this emergency declaration is important to obtain federal funding in response to COVID-19. FEMA assistance will be provided at a 75 percent federal cost share.

Under this emergency declaration, FEMA is authorized to reimburse local governments for costs associated with emergency protective measures taken in respond to the COVID-19.

The city says public safety responses by police, fire, emergency medical services, and animal control will continue as normal.

“These are extraordinary times, which call for extraordinary measures,” said Mayor Joe Schember. “We need to do everything we can to protect the residents of the City of Erie and our brave first responders while still providing critical public services. We ask everyone to Stay Calm, Stay Home, and Stay Safe.”

