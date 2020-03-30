Breaking news: Chautauqua County man treated for COVID-19 at Erie hospital dies

The Chautauqua County Department of Health and Human Services said they received word today of it’s first death of a county resident due to complications of COVID-19.

A man in his 80’s who underwent COVID-19 testing and treatment at a hospital in Erie, PA has died. Including this death, this is the eighth confirmed case in Chautauqua County.

Yourerie.com is working to confirm whether this patient who was treated in Erie, is one COVID-19 case that was part of the County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper’s reporting in recent days.

As of now, Saint Vincent Hospital has confirmed that this was not one of their patients. We are currently working to investigate which hospital this man was a patient of.

We will have more on this story as it becomes available.