Breaking: Stay-at-home advisory issued; PA bars and restaurants banned from serving alcohol Wednesday evening

Governor Tom Wolf and Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine announced today new mitigation measures as COVID-19 cases continue to increase before the holidays.

The governor and secretary of health have issued a stay-at-home advisory effective today. Also announced is the suspension of alcohol sales at bars and restaurants on the Wednesday evening before Thanksgiving from 5 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 25 until 8 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 26.

Effective Nov. 27, businesses must allow employees to telework when possible.

Retail establishments can continue to operate at 75% capacity. Gyms, salons, barber shops, and personal care establishments can operate at 50%.

Large gatherings and events are now reduced. Events with more than 500 people indoors are prohibited. Events with more than 2,500 people outdoors are prohibited.

Pennsylvanians are advised to avoid leaving their homes unless absolutely necessary, however the secretary of health did emphasize this is not a shut down order.

This story is breaking. We will continue to update you as it develops.