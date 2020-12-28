Broadway worker turns to mask making during the pandemic

The theater industry has been hit hard by the pandemic. We spoke with an out of work Broadway worker from Erie County who is trading in her stage skills for her sewing skills.

Joelyn Wilkozs is one of many in the theater industry who is struggling during the pandemic.

“Because so many stage hands like me have moved away to where it’s cheaper to be. We can’t afford to live in New Jersey right now because my husband is a stage hand, I’m a stage hand. That is what we do, but we can’t do it right now,” said Joelyn Wilkozs, Unemployed Stage Hand.

Wilkozs has set up shop in her home in Springboro and has been sewing COVID masks since March. In November, she started making them for the Princess Grace Foundation.

Wilkozs said that the only other time Broadway was closed down this long was during 9/11 and that was only three days.

“We went to work one day. They told us to go home, come back in a month and that was back in March,” said Wilkozs.

The face masks feature three designs inspired by Grace Kelly’s most famous fashion moments on the screen, Rear Window, Dial M for Murder, and To Catch a Thief.

“The arts especially live entertainment has been left behind and a lot of the pandemic funding and pandemic support. Restaurants are getting help. Small businesses are getting help. The arts are kind of left off by the side,” said Wilkozs.

The money made from the masks goes towards grants and funding for artists struggling during the pandemic. The Princess Grace Foundation CEO Brisa Trinchero said that so far they have sold hundreds of them.

“So not only are the process from selling the masks going back towards the artistic community, but we are paying these artists to hand create these special Grace Kelly inspired masks,” said Brisa Trinchero, Princess Grace Foundation CEO.

If you would like to buy one of these special masks, click here.