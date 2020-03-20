1  of  4
Brookshire’s giving employees bonus checks in appreciation of COVID-19 efforts

Coronavirus

by: Mintie Betts

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Healthcare professionals are on the front line of fighting the virus while grocery store employees are feeding the public amid concerns of being quarantined from the coronavirus.

Brookshire Grocery Company in Tyler is supporting their workers by giving approximately 14,000 employees a special bonus in appreciation for their effort and service during the COVID-19 crisis.

“We want to show our appreciation for the incredible hard work and dedication of our employees supporting each other, our neighbors and communities during these unprecedented times,” said Trent Brookshire, Chief Operating Officer for Brookshire Grocery Co. “As our stores are an essential destination for our communities, it’s been amazing to witness our team pull together to serve our customers like never before. We believe it is the right thing to do to give back to our partners as they have demonstrated grit, determination, commitment and care for our guests and communities over the past few weeks.”

To help with the increased number of shoppers, Brookshire’s has opened a hiring center next to their store on Rice Rd. for those who are looking for a job.

The hiring center will be open through next week and people can visit from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

