Business owners question Governor Wolf’s newly imposed restrictions, health experts respond

Businesses are still working to make a living under the governor’s newly imposed restrictions, and many people are still wondering “why?”

Here is a look at what health experts have to say about this.

Stay away from large gatherings, wear masks and remain six feet apart from others. Those are the things that we’ve been told for months.

But could it be a lack of listening that has gotten us to where we are now?

As many work to move forward under the new mandates, the question of why this is happening comes to mind.

“We have to remember that this is a problem across the commonwealth and every area of the commonwealth was seeing very high numbers in terms of hospitalizations, as well as case load and death and all of those metrics together led the state to decide they need to step in,” said Kathy Dahlkemper, Erie County Executive.

For one local business owner, he said that he understands the virus is spreading like never before.

However, the business owner still believes that shutting down dine in service for restaurants is not the answer.

“Everybody talks about hope. I don’t see that. I see that if we don’t wear masks in our home even because everybody is going to be home for the holidays. What we see today is a direct result of Governor Wolf keeping everyone home during the stretch and that’s what we’re seeing right now and he can’t deny it,” said Michael Farsace, Owner and Executive Chef at Mi Scuzi.

Local health experts said that it is designed to mitigate the spread especially during the holidays.

“I think these steps are designed with intent to make environments where less people are together to compound on the things we’ve talked about. They are adding these an extra layer of protection based on the rapid increase and the concern that we are going to lose capacity at health care facilities,” said Emily Shears, Epidemiologist at UPMC Hamot.

The governors mandate is scheduled to end on January 4th at 8 a.m.

It is unknown if the governor plans on extending this mandate. Small business owners have spoken out saying that this is something they worry about.