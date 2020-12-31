Business owners speak out about the lifting of the mitigation restrictions

Governor Tom Wolf lifted the mitigation restrictions which means that some local businesses can reopen their doors starting on Monday which is the start of the first full week of the new year.

We spoke to some local business owners who have had their establishments closed for the last couple of weeks.

Several business owners said that they are excited about these changes. These business owners said that many of their staff look forward to working and serving the community in 2021.

For the past three weeks, local restaurants have not been able to serve patrons indoors and all gyms have been closed.

One owner of a local gym said that Governor Wolf’s decision to lift these restrictions meant everything to his staff.

“We have so many staff members who are depending on their jobs and they love their jobs. In the fitness industry it’s a very fun, very positive place to work. Our personal trainers really miss their clients and their clients really miss them,” said Matt Pribonic, Owner of IRock Fitness, Iron Oxygen and Fitness U.

Pribonic added that gym members have missed having an outlet. Pribonic said that he expects to see some people in the new year that want to work on their fitness.

“A lot of people to start coming out and you know coming into the clubs for solutions for their fitness goals and I think that that’s a really big part that fitness clubs play in people actually accomplishing their goals,” said Pribonic.

Another business owner said that he is looking forward to reopening his restaurants in 2021 and put this year behind him.

“We have to try to put this behind us. Our thoughts on what happened are you know just that we just gotta look forward to opening you know. I think the staff is excited to open again and I think trying to get back to somewhat normal,” said John Melody, Owner of U Pick 6.

Melody added that his restaurants and others will have to abide by the restrictions that were in place before the ones that went into effect on December 12th.

“It’s definitely an interesting time on our business but we’ll do what we can and we’ll abide by the restrictions and we’ll move on and hopefully we’ll get through this,” said Melody.

These lifted restrictions apply to high school sports and extracurricular activities as well as movie theaters and casinos. All of these places are following capacity guidelines that were in place before December 12th.