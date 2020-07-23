Businesses in Edinboro taking hit after university announces online courses

Revenue losses have plugged many businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now businesses in Edinboro are suffering another blow. This comes after the university’s decision to move a majority of classes to online for the fall semester.

We spoke to store and landlords about their concerns as many of them rely on businesses from students.

Many know Edinboro as a small college town community, but the business owners we spoke to say they understand the university’s decision. Now business owners must figure out another way to keep the income flowing in.

The fall semester at Edinboro University will look a lot different for not only students, but store owners too.

“I miss the kids. I like the kids. They add something to the town, the atmosphere of the town is different when they are here,” said Shannon Hokaj, Business Owner from Earth Shine.

The university’s president announced Wednesday a majority of the university’s classes will be offered online for the fall semester.

The university will also limit the number of students living on campus to just 175.

Off campus, landlords told us that it’s now a waiting game after hearing the university’s decision to eliminate on campus learning.

“It’s going to be a little pesty to see if I get phone calls. If you are going to take classes online you are still going to need places to live. If you want to live at home, that is up to you,” said John Ponsoll from John Ponsoll Rentals.

Another business owner said that while Edinboro strives off of student atmosphere, this will also create new opportunities.

“It’s going to make people a little more savvy. A lot of businesses weren’t online before. Now they’re online for out business. It’s not good but it promotes what we do,” said Nickolai Hanna, Owner of Game Over Tattoo.

Students returning to campus from COVID-19 hot spots must self quarantine for 14 days before attending in person classes.

Some of those courses that are in person learning will also have a virtual aspect to it in case the university has to transition if COVID-19 should worsen.

It’s a new learning opportunity that students are going to need to adapt to.