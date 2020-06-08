Businesses prepare for Erie entering the green phase while still in the yellow phase

Businesses are on delay when it comes to reopening as Erie County remains in the yellow phase.

Here is a look at how some business owners are reacting to the extended closure.

Local business owners explained that they’re anxiously awaiting for the day that they can reopen their doors to customers. The preparations have already begun in order to ensure safety.

Signs are posted, new protocols are in place and sanitize equipment has been added for when Erie County moves into the green phase so that businesses can safely reopen for customers.

“We have high expectations and high hopes that we will be open in June. It’s a really important month for us and our members and staff are ready to get back and we are ready,” said Matt Pribonic, Owner of Red Level Boxing and IRock Fitness.

In response to Erie staying in the yellow phase, County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper stated that she doesn’t think it’s a good use of the county’s limited resources to continue to enforce a phase that they believe we will be out of shortly.

Despite Dahlkemper’s remarks, one business explains that their doors will remain closed until the state says otherwise.

“We don’t want to risk our staff, our clients or our license and ability to operate by jumping a week early. So I believe for the health of the company that I ask all of our clients to please hang in there a little bit longer,” said James Farrell, Chief Operating Officer at Panache Salon and Spa.

These businesses are already preparing for when the governor does give the green light to open so that this way it will be a smooth transition.

“We completely dusted the ceiling, the h-vac units, repainted all the clubs completely from the top to bottom,” said Pribonic.

Farrell also said that they are completely prepared at this point and have invested a lot of money to go above and beyond CDC guidelines and everything else.

When the businesses can go green, Panache will being to rebook appointments and will have to do so at a 50% capacity.

