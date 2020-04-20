C-SPAN releases infographics on White House Coronavirus Task Force Briefings

C-SPAN has compiled data on the number of speaking appearances by members of the White House Coronavirus Task Force and other officials at each briefing, along with each session’s length.
According to data kept by the C-SPAN Video Library, they have posted the following on Twitter:
INFOGRAPHIC: White House Coronavirus Task Force Press Briefings – Speaking Appearances from the White House & Key Healthcare Officials https://t.co/6gZfidwmrB pic.twitter.com/PTpbhqicFP— CSPAN (@cspan) April 20, 2020
INFOGRAPHIC: White House Coronavirus Task Force Press Briefings – Speaking Appearances from Non-Task Force Members https://t.co/6gZfidwmrB pic.twitter.com/yWzo6atDJf— CSPAN (@cspan) April 20, 2020
INFOGRAPHIC: White House Coronavirus Task Force Press Briefings – Length of Briefings (in minutes) https://t.co/6gZfidwmrB pic.twitter.com/jmRof3XAfb— CSPAN (@cspan) April 20, 2020