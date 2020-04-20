C-SPAN releases infographics on White House Coronavirus Task Force Briefings

President Donald Trump speaks as Vice President Mike Pence, left, and FEMA Administrator Peter Gaynor look on, during a coronavirus task force briefing at the White House, Sunday, March 22, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

C-SPAN has compiled data on the number of speaking appearances by members of the White House Coronavirus Task Force and other officials at each briefing, along with each session’s length.

According to data kept by the C-SPAN Video Library, they have posted the following on Twitter:

INFOGRAPHIC: White House Coronavirus Task Force Press Briefings – Speaking Appearances from the White House & Key Healthcare Officials https://t.co/6gZfidwmrB pic.twitter.com/PTpbhqicFP — CSPAN (@cspan) April 20, 2020

INFOGRAPHIC: White House Coronavirus Task Force Press Briefings – Speaking Appearances from Non-Task Force Members https://t.co/6gZfidwmrB pic.twitter.com/yWzo6atDJf — CSPAN (@cspan) April 20, 2020