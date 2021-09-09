Cambridge Springs Jr/Sr High closed until Tuesday due to positive COVID-19 cases

Cambridge Springs Junior / Senior High School is closed until Tuesday due to a number of positive COVID-19 cases.

The school announced in a letter to families that there are 10 positive cases and four individuals awaiting test results this week, with 56 students reported absent from school and 62 reported absent due to quarantine on Thursday.

The school will remain closed and students will learn virtually until Tuesday, Sept. 14th.

During the closure, all athletic games and practices are postponed. All games and practices for Thursday, Sept. 9th are cancelled.

Families of students in the district are asked to closely monitor for signs of COVID-19.

