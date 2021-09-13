Cambridge Springs to close school building through September 20th due to positive COVID-19 cases

Parents of students in the Cambridge Springs Junior/Senior High School will be keeping the kids at home for a while longer.

A post on the Penncrest Facebook page confirmed that the district is keeping the Cambridge Springs building closed for another week through September 20th.

The move was prompted when positive cases exceeded 7% of the student body.

In addition, seven staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 as well.

The district was hoping to reopen the school on Tuesday September 14th.

Students are expected to keep up with their virtual classes.

