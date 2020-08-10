Camp Fitch offers facility to students to complete online course work

Since many school districts are incorporating some form of online learning, some parents are looking for places to send their children to do their online learning.

Here is more on how a local summer camp is offering their space as a site for school age children to complete their online course work.

After a quiet summer at Camp Fitch, the facility will once again be opening up for students to come and complete their online course work.

As a number of local school districts turn to virtual methods of instruction, Cam Fitch in North Springfield created a half or full day program to provide flexibility for parents.

“We’ve had lots of families reaching out to us saying could we have our children with you for the whole day and so our intent is that whether you are from Girard, Northwestern, Fairview, Millcreek, GM, or wherever it may be, or even Conneaut Ohio, your kids can come here,” said Tom Parker, Executive Director of Camp Fitch.

The executive director of camp fitch also said that staff will support students who are working on their online curriculum.

Students will have the option to either work outside on the camps 400 acres, or at their indoor dining facility which has tables spaced out at least ten feet apart.

“Kids need to move and to sit all day is a lot so here once kids finish their online studies, we have a full working farm. We have a great lake. We have archery. We have rock climbing. We have stem programs. We have a nature center,” said Parker.

Camp Fitch provides many positives for those returning to school from powerful wifi, so kids can complete their online course work to wide open spaces to ensure parents their children will be safe.

“This situation with COVID is so stressful for the kids and to be able to have them have their day to do their learning and then enjoy the beauty of Camp Fitch in the afternoon, I think is amazing and gives parents the peace of mind that their is some place safe and they’re not just gonna be sitting around playing video games all day,” said Iris Lewis, Parent.

Starting at the end of the week, Camp Fitch will be giving tours of the facility for parents who are interested in the program.