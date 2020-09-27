Care organization tours across the commonwealth to ensure the health of residents

One care organization is now touring across the commonwealth to ensure the health of residents.

Gateway Tour and Latino Connection have now teamed up to help those who are in need.

Gateway Health Plan’s Wholecare tour is distributing free masks and hand sanitizers to Erie residents.

The tour expects to engage community members on various aspects of health including nutrition and physical needs.

“Many people are searching for opportunities and outlets to keep themselves not high anxiety and stress free. So we’re offering resources,” said Ashleigh Abiles, Product Manager of Latino Connection.

The next stop on this tour will take place on Monday over at the Erie City Mission.