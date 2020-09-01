CARES Applications open in Erie County

Applications for Erie County CARES Act funding are now available.

Erie County has more than $24 million to distribute during the pandemic. The county is one of 60 in Pennsylvania eligible for the state’s COVID-19 County Relief Block Grant Program.

CARES Act applications can be submitted for municipal reimbursement, nonprofit assistance, PPE for small businesses and small business assistance.

“It’s going to be imperative that these come in, in the next couple of weeks, and we get them turned around and get this money out to the community where it’s really needed,” said Kathy Dahlkemper, Erie County Executive.

For a link to the applications and a list of deadlines you can visit https://eriecountypa.gov/covid-19/erie-county-cares-2020/.