Carry-out only reserved parking spaces now downtown for those ordering food to-go

For those looking to pick up something to eat downtown there’s a new carry out system in place.

The Erie Downtown Partnership and the Erie Parking Authority joined together to offer complimentary “carry-out only” reserved parking spaces near downtown businesses providing take out.

This is all in effort to support local businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Erie Downtown Partnership explained that there is no end date at this time to the service.

“We’re still a community of people and this is just our way that we’re helping the businesses that are here, that have invested, and all their employees and even our community. Again, a lot of the people that are familiar with downtown and come downtown are used to supporting and enjoying cuisine. This enables them to do that,” said John Buchna, Executive Director, Erie Downtown Partnership.

More than 30 downtown businesses are participating in the new take-out system.