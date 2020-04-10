Cathedral Preparatory School, Villa Maria Academy and Mother Teresa Academy will remain closed through the end of the school year, following the announcement from Governor Tom Wolf today.

The following letter was sent to students regarding the closure:

“Earlier today, Governor Wolf extended the existing school closure until the end of the academic year. While we share your sadness in this announcement, we are committed to making sure the academic year continues on for all of our students. Remote access learning for all students will continue through the remainder of the school year, following the school calendar. Seniors will wrap up the academic year on May 29th (as originally planned) and underclassmen will continue on through June 11th, as was outlined on the original school calendar.

All extracurricular, athletic, and student events for the remainder of the school year, including prom, Outreach Day, Spirit, Mind, and Body Day/Sports Day, and Mary’s Day ceremony, are cancelled due to school not physically being in session and limitations on gathering sizes being put into place. Alternative activities are being developed by members of the faculty and administration currently that can be facilitated in a remote/online format. More information will follow on those items to students in the coming days and weeks.

This will be an undoubtedly difficult time for many of our students, especially our seniors. Graduation, which was originally planned to be held at Erie Insurance Arena, will be moved to a digital format on the originally planned date of June 7th. More information about graduation will be made available once more detailed plans are developed in the near future. Additionally, we want to make sure all of you are aware we will be hosting an in-person gathering, including a baccalaureate-style Mass, for members of the Prep and Villa Classes of 2020 and their families once governmental restrictions are eased or lifted.

We continue to pray for all our students, families, community, and the whole world as this pandemic continues to impact us all. Thank you all for your continued patience, flexibility, and resiliency. Together we will get through this situation together, a community that continues to develop men and women of vision in spirit, mind, and body at all times.”