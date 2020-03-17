Catholic mass suspended until further notice

Erie Catholic Diocese Bishop Lawrence Persico says it is a decision that saddens him, but all public masses in the diocese have been suspended until further notice.

Bishop Persico says this was not a decision he wanted to make or was it made lightly, but he feels it is the right move during the pandemic for the good of the community and to protect the most vulnerable among us.

The letter goes on to say that priests will be available to counsel those truly overwhelmed and conduct private mass everyday.

“The pandemic is not going away. As you can see it is hitting Eastern Pennsylvania, now it’s in Western Pennsylvania. My concern with large crowds coming to mass, you have more of a chance of people getting sick,” said Bishop Lawrence Persico, Erie Catholic Diocese.

They are looking to possibly implement a streaming service for mass.